Pinder went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a 9-7 loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Pinder already boasts considerable defensive versatility, so continued improvement at the plate should only serve to force manager Bob Melvin's hand with respect to affording him more playing time overall this season. The soon-to-be 27-year-old got off to an excellent start in that regard Wednesday, lacing a second-inning two-bagger and eventually coming home on Marcus Semien's single. Pinder notably hit fifth to open the campaign, a favorable spot in the lineup that would be conducive to his all-around production should it become the norm.

