Pinder (knee) should resume baseball activity some time this week, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder was placed on the injured list on April 5, but won't be activated once first eligible. There is still no timetable for his return, though manager Bob Melvin noted that Pinder "feels a bit better." Stephen Piscotty should continue to see consistent playing time in playing Pinder's absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Sent to 10-day IL•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Suffers sprained knee•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Exits after collision with wall•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Opportunities trending up•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Draws Opening Day start•