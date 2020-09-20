Pinder (hamstring) has yet to resume baseball activities but could have a chance to do so during the final weekend of the regular season, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

Pinder has already been ruled out until the postseason, but a return to the field for some fielding work and running the bases before the official conclusion of the regular season would certainly keep him on the right path for an early-postseason return. Pinder provides manager Bob Melvin with optimal flexibility due to his ability to play ever position except catcher and pitcher, which would be particularly valued in the playoffs.