Pinder (knee) has continued his running progression in recent days but isn't considered close to a return, the Associated Press reports.
The valued utility player is closing in on a month-long absence after going on the injured list April 5. Pinder has been participating in a wide array of baseball activities over the last couple of weeks, but this latest report seems to indicate he won't be ready for the rigors of game action for some time yet.
