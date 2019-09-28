Pinder, who remained down momentarily after chasing down a foul ball in the ninth inning of Friday's loss to the Mariners, is not expected to miss time as per manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

According to Slusser, Pinder appeared to twist his right knee on the play and seemed to be in significant discomfort immediately thereafter. However, Pinder remained in the contest and the game ended within the same frame on J.P. Crawford's walk-off double, so how he feels Saturday should serve as more definitive word on whether any appreciable damage was done. Melvin does have the luxury of resting Pinder over the final two regular-season games with the Athletics having clinched a playoff berth despite Friday's loss, although Oakland still needs to at least tie the Rays in the standings in order to secure home field for their American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday.