Pinder (head) is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com

Pinder exited Monday's game after getting hit behind his left ear by a Junior Guerra splitter. Manager Bob Melvin said earlier Tuesday that the utility man has avoided the concussion protocol so far. However, with the Angels tossing southpaw Andrew Heaney on Tuesday, Pinder would have been a safe bet to man left field if he was unhindered by the head issue. The 29-year-old can be considered day-to-day for the time being, with further update likely to come from the Athletics later Tuesday.