Pinder isn't starting Monday against the Twins.
Pinder went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a walk during Sunday's loss to the Angels, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Luis Barrera will start in left field and bat seventh.
