site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-chad-pinder-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pinder isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
Pinder went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday and will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games. Tony Kemp will take over in left field and lead off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read