Pinder isn't starting Thursday against the Guardians.
Pinder started in the last six games and went 3-for-19 with a double, two runs, two walks and seven strikeouts. Tony Kemp will shift to left field while Christian Bethancourt serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Recapturing regular role•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: On base thrice in Saturday's loss•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Multi-hit effort in loss•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Gets fourth straight start•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: On bench Friday•