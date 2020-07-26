Pinder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Angels.
The 28-year-old started the first two games of the season at the keystone, but he'll cede starting duties to Tony Kemp on Sunday. Pinder is 1-for-5 with one walk and one strikeout through two games.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starts second straight•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Set to start at keystone•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Taking reps at keystone•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Participating in summer camp•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Could log time at keystone•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Gets just over $2 million•