Pinder is not in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Tigers.
Pinder returned to the lineup Wednesday following a one-game absence with a knuckle injury, going 1-for-5 with a run scored in the 9-0 win. Luis Barrera will take his place in left field and bat seventh in Thursday's series finale.
