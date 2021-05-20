Pinder isn't starting Thursday's game against the Astros.
Pinder had started each of the last four games and went 3-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and six strikeouts. Jed Lowrie will serve as the designated hitter while Tony Kemp starts at second base.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Back from injured list•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Friday return possible•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes deep in second rehab game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hitless in first rehab game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Could return next weekend•