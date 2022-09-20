Pinder isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Mariners.
Pinder will get a day off after starting Oakland's last two games, going 1-for-8 with a home run and four strikeouts in that time. Tony Kemp will fill take his spot in left field, moving Jordan Diaz to second base and allowing Shea Langeliers to serve as the designated hitter, batting sixth.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Belts 12th homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Three hits, two runs Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Ejected Sunday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Stellar as in-game replacement•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Timely knock in win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Multi-hit effort in loss•