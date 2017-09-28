Pinder (concussion) will not return to the field this season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It was expected that Pinder would miss the rest of the 2017 season after entering the concussion protocol prior to Saturday's game against the Rangers after crashing into the wall during Friday's contest. On the positive side, Pinder has been feeling a lot better in recent days, and should have no problem returning to full health in the near future.