Pinder went 1-for-2 with two walks in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles.

Pinder has quietly put together a solid month since returning from the disabled list. He's hit safely in three of his past four contests and is now slashing .283/.328/.377 over the 15 games he's seen action in during August. The one missing element since his return has been the long ball, as Pinder has seen a drop in hard contact rate from 36.7 percent to 26.2 percent thus far in the second half of the season.