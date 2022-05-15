Pinder will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Pinder didn't do much in the afternoon portion of the doubleheader, going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Seth Brown will start in left field for the nightcap.
