Athletics' Chad Pinder: On bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
May 20, 2022
6:19 pm ET
Pinder isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Pinder went 1-for-4 with a double and a run during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, but he'll be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last six games. Seth Brown, Ramon Laureano and Luis Barrera will start in the outfield from left to right.
