site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-chad-pinder-on-bench-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Chad Pinder: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pinder isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners.
Pinder went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday against Seattle, and he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Tony Kemp is starting in left field and leading off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read