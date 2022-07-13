Pinder, who went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and an additional run in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Tuesday, is on pace for his best home run and RBI numbers since 2019.

The veteran utility man has rediscovered his power stroke by leaving the yard in back-to-back games after going well over a month without a homer, and the pair of round trippers has pushed him one over his 2021 season tally of six in 15 fewer games. Moreover, Pinder now needs just six homers over the Athletics' remaining 73 games to match his season totals from both 2018 and 2019, while his current tally of 24 RBI is a manageable 23 away from the career-best 47 he mustered during the latter campaign.