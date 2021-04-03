Pinder went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Friday's game against the Astros.

He pinch hit for Ka'ai Tom and took over in right field for the final few frames. Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder will be in Saturday's lineup and also said this is probably the best he has ever seen Pinder play, according to Alex Coffey of The Athletic. It sounds like Pinder is becoming a near-everyday player in the early going. He is 3-for-6 so far through two games.