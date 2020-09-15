Pinder was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and won't return during the regular season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder will miss the rest of the regular season, but he could be available for the postseason if his recovery goes well. If he's available for the playoffs, he could receive playing time at third base since Matt Chapman (hip) underwent season-ending surgery.
