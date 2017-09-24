Pinder (concussion) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Pinder was placed on concussion protocol Saturday, so it doesn't come as a surprise to see him out of Sunday's lineup. Pinder has dealt with concussions in the past and the A's are unable to qualify for the playoffs, so the team will likely be cautious with him. Jake Smolinski is starting in center field and hitting ninth Sunday with Pinder out.