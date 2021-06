Pinder went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Seattle.

The utilityman produced his third multi-hit effort of the season Monday. Pinder has slashed .237/.262/.458 with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored and seven doubles through 18 games. The 29-year-old missed over a month with a knee injury, but he's been a fairly consistent presence in the lineup since returning to action May 14.