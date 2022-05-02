Pinder went 2-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

Pinder continued his solid start to the season with the only multi-hit effort of the afternoon for the moribund Athletics offense. Despite the team's recent struggles, Pinder has put together a .286 average and .510 slugging percentage across his first 50 plate appearances, and he's gone 5-for-11 with a home run, two RBI and a run in his first three games since returning from a stint on the COVID-19 injured list.