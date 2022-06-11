Pinder (neck) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.
Pinder's injury will keep him out of the lineup for a third straight day. Seth Brown will make another start in left field in Pinder's place.
