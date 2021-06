Pinder went 3-for-3 with a run and RBI apiece in a 5-2 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Pinder began the game on the bench but pinch-hit for Seth Brown in the fourth and recorded an RBI single as part of a five-run inning for Oakland and later singled in the fifth and eighth innings. This was Pinder's third multi-hit effort in his last six appearances as he's raised his average from .200 to .253 in the eight-day stretch.