Pinder recorded a solo home run and also walked after entering the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Thursday against the Angels.

Pinder took Francisco Arcia deep in the seventh inning to record his 12th home run of the season. He has found himself on the bench since September 11, appearing only as a pinch-hitter and recording six plate appearances as a result. That lack of playing time greatly limits Pinder's value, though he has shown some pop by blasting 12 home runs across 281 at-bats this season.