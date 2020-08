Pinder went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Mariners on Monday.

Pinder has compiled all four of his RBI for the season in the last two games, a sign he may be coming around after starting the season with a 1-for-9 tally over his first three contests. The versatile 28-year-old is capable of filling every position except pitcher and catcher, but he's made all five of his appearances as a starter at second base this season.