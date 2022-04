Pinder went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and a run in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Pinder was an integral part of the Athletics' three-run rally in the seventh, lacing a two-bagger to deep right that plated Seth Brown and Sean Murphy to knot the game at 7-7. The valued utility man has seen regular playing time early this season, appearing in all five games (four starts) and already compiling four extra-base hits (two doubles, two home runs).