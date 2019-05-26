Athletics' Chad Pinder: Plates pair in win
Pinder went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.
The versatile utility man contributed one of four two-hit efforts for the Athletics on the afternoon. Pinder has shown a penchant for timely hitting recently, as he's driven in a combined six runs over his last six starts. Pinder's ability to play nearly every position continues to afford him regular playing time, and he's now slashing a solid .269/.306/.448 for the season over 144 plate appearances.
