Pinder (hamstring) emerged from his running session Tuesday without setbacks and is expected to conduct on-field work in the coming days, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.

Pinder continues to trend upward in his recovery, and he's still holding out hope for a return before the end of the regular season Sunday. However, with manager Bob Melvin still saying Wednesday he can't guarantee when Pinder may be ready for action, it appears the utility asset's more likely timeline remains a return early in the postseason.