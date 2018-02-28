Pinder is receiving a first baseman's glove in the near future, suggesting the Athletics want to add that position to his arsenal, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old played at six different positions last season -- shortstop, second base, left field, center field, right field and designated hitter -- but it seems as if the Athletics want him to become even more versatile ahead of the 2018 season. With this in mind, it seems as if Pinder has an inside track at a reserve spot as a super utility player even though he has three minor-league options left. Lee suggests that Pinder could see time at every position except pitcher and catcher this season, but whether he'll gain enough time at each spot to gain positional eligibility remains to be seen. Even with this development, he poses as little more than a late-round flier in case one of Oakland's regulars goes down with an injury.