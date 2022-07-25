Pinder went 2-for-5 with a two-run double, a solo home run and an additional run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Pinder wreaked havoc on Rangers pitching in a wild last two innings for the Athletics, first igniting a seven-run rally with his eighth-inning two-bagger and then following it up with a 384-foot laser to left field in the ninth, his eighth homer of the season. The 30-year-old has been on an impressive power-hitting tear since prior to the All-Star break, posting seven extra-base hits (four doubles, three homers), 12 RBI and a .750 slugging percentage over the 33 plate appearances covering his last eight games.