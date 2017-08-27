Pinder went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

He made life difficult for Cole Hamels, smacking two homers and drawing a walk against the four-time All-Star. Pinder is now up to 12 homers and 31 RBI in just 66 games with the major-league team. While he doesn't play quite every day, he should continue to semi-regular at-bats while rotating between second base, shortstop and right field.