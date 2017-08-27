Athletics' Chad Pinder: Powers Oakland with two homers
Pinder went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rangers.
He made life difficult for Cole Hamels, smacking two homers and drawing a walk against the four-time All-Star. Pinder is now up to 12 homers and 31 RBI in just 66 games with the major-league team. While he doesn't play quite every day, he should continue to semi-regular at-bats while rotating between second base, shortstop and right field.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...