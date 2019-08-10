Pinder went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Pinder squared up on his 11th home run of the season in the eighth inning with Mark Canha aboard, doubling up the Athletics' lead to 4-0. Pinder's bat has caught fire in August following a .196 average in July, as he's now 6-for-14 with a double, three homers, seven RBI, two walks and four runs this month, giving his season average a quick 11-point boost to .251.