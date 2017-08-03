Athletics' Chad Pinder: Productive in five-run win
Pinder went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Giants.
Fresh off an extended DL stint brought about by a hamstring injury, Pinder made his first start since returning and produced his first multi-hit effort since June 22. The rookie had hit just .195 over 90 plate appearances in June before being sidelined, so Wednesday's production -- as well as the recent news that Pinder will serve as a higher-usage utility player than the departed Adam Rosales -- is certainly encouraging from a fantasy standpoint.
