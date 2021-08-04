Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Pinder (hamstring) is able to sprint at close to 100 percent but has still yet to check important boxes in his return, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The club has previously said that they will be cautious with the utility man's return timeline. as he's previously missed significant time with several injuries earlier this season. Melvin noted that one important milestone that Pinder has yet to reach is running the bases, so that could be one of the final hurdles he needs to clear before being sent on a rehab assignment. With all that being considered, Pinder figures to have a solid chance of being activated by the end of August, though his role with the club could be significantly smaller following the recent acquisitions of Starling Marte and Josh Harrison.