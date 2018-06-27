Athletics' Chad Pinder: Progressively heating up at plate
Pinder, who went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run against the Tigers on Tuesday, is slashing .276/.323/.552 over his last eight games.
Pinder has reached safely in six of those contests while slugging a pair of homers and driving in three runs. Just as important, he's squaring up on the ball, as evidenced by a .370 wOBA and 59.1 percent hard contact rate during that stretch. The 26-year-old brings some decent pop, and his ability to play multiple infield and outfield positions is currently affording him fairly regular playing time.
