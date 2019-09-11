Athletics' Chad Pinder: Racks up three hits in rout
Pinder went 3-for-6 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.
Pinder churned out one of the quartet of three-hit efforts the Athletics managed in Tuesday's 21-run outburst. The 27-year-old opened September with an 0-for-8 tally over his first five games, but he's now hit safely in three straight contests while going 5-for-12 with a double and two runs during that span.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Homers in suspended-game conclusion•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starting for Chapman•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Keeps putting good wood on ball•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Productive at plate in win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Delivers three-run blast•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Squaring up in recent games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...