Pinder went 3-for-6 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Pinder churned out one of the quartet of three-hit efforts the Athletics managed in Tuesday's 21-run outburst. The 27-year-old opened September with an 0-for-8 tally over his first five games, but he's now hit safely in three straight contests while going 5-for-12 with a double and two runs during that span.