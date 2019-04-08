Athletics' Chad Pinder: Racks up three RBI in defeat
Pinder went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.
Pinder opened the scoring on the day in the first with a timely two-bagger that plated Robbie Grossman and Stephen Piscotty, and his 388-foot solo shot to let in the eighth gave the Athletics an 8-6 lead at the time. The versatile utility man continues to see fairly regular playing time and has now hit safely in four straight starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Healthy, despite late scratch•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Knocks in three during win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Likely to see time at first•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Multi-hit effort in opener•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks second homer of spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal