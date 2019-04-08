Pinder went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Pinder opened the scoring on the day in the first with a timely two-bagger that plated Robbie Grossman and Stephen Piscotty, and his 388-foot solo shot to let in the eighth gave the Athletics an 8-6 lead at the time. The versatile utility man continues to see fairly regular playing time and has now hit safely in four straight starts.