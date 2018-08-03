Athletics' Chad Pinder: Ramping up baseball activities
Pinder (elbow) is slated to take batting practice prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder was involved in a car accident Saturday and he landed on the 10-day disabled list with a forearm laceration as a result. He's expected to return from the shelf after the minimum, as he'll likely be activated in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Making progress since auto accident•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Heads to DL with elbow laceration•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starts in left field Monday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Feeling banged up•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Fifth straight start•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks ninth homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.