Pinder (elbow) is slated to take batting practice prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder was involved in a car accident Saturday and he landed on the 10-day disabled list with a forearm laceration as a result. He's expected to return from the shelf after the minimum, as he'll likely be activated in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers.

