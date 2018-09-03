Athletics' Chad Pinder: Raps out three hits in win
Pinder went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.
Pinder continues to offer manager Bob Melvin an appealing combination of extensive defensive versatility and solid offense, with Sunday's effort pushing his season average (.262) to its highest point since July 25. The 26-year-old has been making his sporadic starts count recently, as he's now hit safely in five such instances, with three of those serving as multi-hit efforts.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Three-hit night in win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Slumping since DL return•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Draws walk in return to action•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Back from disabled list•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Tuesday return confirmed•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Ramping up baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...