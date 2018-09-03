Pinder went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Pinder continues to offer manager Bob Melvin an appealing combination of extensive defensive versatility and solid offense, with Sunday's effort pushing his season average (.262) to its highest point since July 25. The 26-year-old has been making his sporadic starts count recently, as he's now hit safely in five such instances, with three of those serving as multi-hit efforts.