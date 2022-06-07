Pinder will start in left field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After seeing his playing time trend down in mid-May, Pinder appears to have since recaptured an everyday role. Pinder is starting 13th time in 15 games Tuesday, with the 30-year-old having produced a .708 OPS dating back to May 22. While his recent output hasn't translated to eye-popping fantasy numbers, Pinder might have done enough to hold off Luis Barrera for regular work in left field.