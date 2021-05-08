Pinder (knee) begin his rehab assignment Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Pinder will report to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, and he should appear in his first rehab game a day later. The 29-year-old has been running the bases recently and should spend a few games at the Triple-A level before he's cleared to return to major-league action.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Likely rehab assignment date set•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: More clarity on timeline•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: No date for return•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starts running progression•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Resumes throwing, hitting•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Nearing baseball activity•