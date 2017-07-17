Pinder (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Pinder was placed on the disabled list June 24 with a strained left hamstring, but he's nearing a return to the major leagues. He was able to hit in the cage and run the bases with no issues recently, so all that's left is for him to complete a short minor-league rehab assignment. Pinder is aiming to rejoin the Athletics near the end of July, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.