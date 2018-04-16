Pinder (knee) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Pinder is back with the Athletics after spending the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with a hyperextended knee. He appeared in a pair of minor-league rehab games with High-A Stockton over the weekend, going 2-for-7 with a homer. The 26-year-old, who was 4-for-13 with a home run in four games before injuring himself, should immediately resume his role as a super-utility man for the A's. In a corresponding move, Franklin Barreto was sent to Triple-A Nashville to open up a roster spot for Pinder.