Athletics' Chad Pinder: Reinstated from DL
Pinder (knee) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Pinder is back with the Athletics after spending the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with a hyperextended knee. He appeared in a pair of minor-league rehab games with High-A Stockton over the weekend, going 2-for-7 with a homer. The 26-year-old, who was 4-for-13 with a home run in four games before injuring himself, should immediately resume his role as a super-utility man for the A's. In a corresponding move, Franklin Barreto was sent to Triple-A Nashville to open up a roster spot for Pinder.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Homers in second rehab game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: MRI shows nothing severe•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Heading to disabled list•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hyperextends knee Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Bright spot in low-scoring loss•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...