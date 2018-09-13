Pinder is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.

Pinder will head to the bench for a second straight game -- and the third time in four contests -- as Nick Martini picks up another start in left field in his place. The 26-year-old Pinder is hitting just .250/.276/.429 through nine games this month, which could be contributing to his more frequent time on the bench as of late.

More News
Our Latest Stories