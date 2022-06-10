Pinder (neck) will miss a second straight game Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Pinder is unavailable for Friday's matchup with the Guardians as he nurses a stiff neck. He's considered day-to-day while Seth Brown draws the start in left field and will bat third Friday.
