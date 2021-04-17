Pinder (knee) has resumed hitting off a machine and has been throwing recently, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pinder has been on the injured list since April 5 due to a sprained left knee. The 29-year-old has been feeling better recently, and he could have a better timetable for his return once he's able to start running again. Stephen Piscotty should continue to see consistent playing time while Pinder is sidelined.