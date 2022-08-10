Pinder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

After going 2-for-11 with a solo home run, a double and a walk while starting in three of the past four games, Pinder will head to the bench with right-hander Touki Toussaint on the hill for the Angels. The righty-hitting Pinder still projects to see most of his starts against left-handed pitching moving forward, though he'll occasionally get opportunities versus righties, too.